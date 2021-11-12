Puerto Rico Rests Bankruptcy Case With Economy Testimony

By Vince Sullivan (November 12, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight and Management Board rested its case Friday as it pursues confirmation of its proposed bankruptcy plan after its final witnesses testified that the island needs to implement reforms to address structural problems with its economy, including low labor participation and extensive tax subsidy programs. During the fourth day of the proceedings in San Juan, the witnesses called by the oversight board testified about how addressing the structural issues will help bring the island out of the fiscal turmoil that has plagued it in recent years. Andrew Wolfe, an economist serving as an adviser to the board, talked...

