Perkins Coie Partner Launching DC Attorney General Bid

By Justin Wise (November 12, 2021, 1:54 PM EST) -- A Perkins Coie LLP partner who has litigated some high-profile voting rights and gerrymandering cases in recent years is launching a bid to be attorney general for Washington, D.C. Bruce Spiva, the managing partner of Perkins Coie's D.C. office, on Thursday became the third person to announce his intent to run for the position since D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said in October that he would not seek reelection. The other candidates are D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie and Ryan Jones, a local trial lawyer. All three are Democrats. "I view the office as a large public interest firm that's charged with...

