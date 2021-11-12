Rimon Adds 3 Biotech Attys From Morris Manning

By Jack Rodgers (November 12, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- Three Morris Manning & Martin LLP intellectual property attorneys who specialize in the pharmaceutical and biotech spaces have jumped to Rimon PC's office in Washington, D.C., the firm has announced. Ping Wang, Michael Ye and John Murray will join Rimon's patent prosecution and intellectual property practice, where they will focus on different types of patent litigation ranging from prosecuting infringement and invalidity claims to negotiating licensing agreements, the firm said in a statement Nov. 9. In the statement, Wang said there were a number of reasons the trio jumped to Rimon. "First, I respect the leadership here, which gives attorneys ownership...

