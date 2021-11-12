NJ Hears Outside Insight On Tackling Jury Selection Bias

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 12, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- Eliminating or reducing attorneys' ability to reject potential jurors without giving a reason is key to increasing fairness and trust in the justice system, state Supreme Court justices from around the country said Friday at a presentation hosted by the New Jersey state judiciary. The use of peremptory challenges, which allow attorneys to exclude potential jurors for no stated cause, and how states have attempted to curb their misuse dominated the panel discussion titled "Toward Representative Juries." Peremptory challenges have been abolished in Arizona, while the Washington state court system has instituted a rule allowing objections to jury strikes that a...

