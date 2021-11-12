Attorney Calls IRS' $11.6M Shelter Penalties Illegal

By Theresa Schliep (November 12, 2021, 2:16 PM EST) -- The IRS unlawfully assessed $11.6 million in tax shelter penalties against an attorney who helped organize microcaptive insurance transactions for small business clients, the attorney told a Florida federal court, contending the agency improperly prolonged the penalty assessment process. Attorney Celia R. Clark should not be held liable for the penalties assessed by the Internal Revenue Service under Internal Revenue Code Section 6700 for her work with microcaptive insurance arrangements, she told the federal court in a complaint Thursday. The agency owes her a refund of the $1.75 million in penalties she paid under protest for the assessments spanning 2008 through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS