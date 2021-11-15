Vedder Price Grows IP Group With Experienced Chicago Atty

By Adrian Cruz (November 15, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Vedder Price PC added a veteran attorney with experience working on some of the largest patent suits in recent times as a Chicago-based shareholder in its intellectual property litigation group, the firm announced. Jordan A. Sigale joined Vedder Price at the start of November after spending the past six years with Dunlap Codding PC. Sigale told Law360 on Monday that he chose to join the firm because of its reputation and the positive opinions expressed by Vedder Price partners he has worked with in the past. "I know a number of partners at the firm who I've litigated alongside and practiced...

