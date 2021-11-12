Girardi Keese Trustee Swaps Out Attorney Amid Squabbling

By Brandon Lowrey (November 12, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- Girardi Keese's bankruptcy trustee is replacing the attorney she hired to find millions of dollars that the firm gave to its founder's wife, reality-TV star Erika Girardi, after the investigation devolved into a series of public feuds in the courts and on social media. The special counsel, Ronald Richards, alleged Erika Girardi received $25 million from the firm founded by her husband, Thomas V. Girardi, as the firm fleeced its clients and plunged into insolvency. Before his removal on Thursday, Richards traded accusations of ethical lapses with former Girardi Keese co-counsel Edelson PC and resisted Erika Girardi's efforts to have him...

