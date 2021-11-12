Don't Miss It: Baker McKenzie, Kirkland Rep Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan and Charlie Innis (November 12, 2021, 7:15 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days, helmed by firms such as Baker McKenzie and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Baker McKenzie, Kirkland Rep Sika's $6B Chemicals Biz Buy Guided by Baker McKenzie, chemicals company Sika said Thursday it's buying construction chemicals business MBCC Group for CHF 5.5 billion (roughly $6 billion) from Kirkland & Ellis LLP-guided Lone Star Funds. Mannheim, Germany-based MBCC, formerly BASF Construction Chemicals, has about 7,500 employees and in 2021 is expected to generate about $3.1 billion...

