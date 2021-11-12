Fed. Circ. Again Revives Fraud Claim Thrown Out By TTAB

By Dani Kass (November 12, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- For the second time, the Federal Circuit on Friday threw out a Trademark Trial and Appeal Board holding that an American company named Galperti did not prove an Italian company of the same name gained its trademark registration through fraud. The dispute between Galperti Inc. of the U.S. and Galperti SRL of Italy involves a section of the Lanham Act laying out when a term primarily used as a surname can be registered as a trademark. That section requires a declaration from the applicant saying it had "substantially exclusive use" of the term. The board focused only on whether Galperti Inc....

