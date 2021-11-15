Travelers' Partial Cyber Fraud Coverage In Bad Faith, Co. Says

By Ganesh Setty (November 15, 2021, 3:41 PM EST) -- A Minnesota-based provider of refurbished computer parts demanded that Travelers end its refusal to fully cover the company's loss of nearly $600,000 after it fell victim to fraud, according to a complaint filed in Minnesota federal court. SJ Computers LLC said in its Thursday complaint that the fraud it experienced falls plainly within its computer crime insurance policy, and seeks to completely recoup its loss plus an unspecified amount in damages for Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America's alleged breach of contract and good faith. The dispute began in late March, when SJ Computers' purchasing manager received spoofed emails from a...

