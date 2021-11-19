Heading Into 2022, Fintech Antitrust Strategy Isn't Optional

By Thomas Panoff and William McElhaney (November 19, 2021, 1:12 PM EST) -- Antitrust scrutiny of business practices in the fintech industry has mushroomed in recent years as fintech products and companies, both new entrants and existing entities moving into the space, are in the middle of stunning growth. According to the Bank for International Settlements, the fintech industry has raised an estimated $1 trillion in equity since 2010.[1] This pace shows no signs of abating, and likely will increase in 2022. Unsurprisingly, such growth has captured the attention of regulators and private litigants. At the regulatory level, the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, the Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS