Rep. Perlmutter Tells Pot Attys Banking Bill A Good Bet

By Sam Reisman (November 12, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D.-Colo., told a roomful of cannabis attorneys Friday that he was optimistic his bipartisan bill to broaden the marijuana industry's access to banks could finally become law in the coming months, after years of false starts. The SAFE Banking Act, which would shield financial institutions that bank with cannabis businesses and auxiliary companies from legal liability, most recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives as an amendment to a must-pass defense spending bill. Perlmutter told attendees at the American Bar Association's Global Business of Cannabis Conference in Denver that stakeholders would likely know within 30 days whether the...

