Jones Day Partner Among Biden's Latest US Atty Picks

By Lauren Berg (November 12, 2021, 10:54 PM EST) -- Andrew M. Luger, a partner at Jones Day and former Minnesota U.S. attorney, and Marisa T. Darden, a principal at Squire Patton Boggs LLP, were among eight top prosecutor nominees President Joe Biden announced Friday. Biden nominated Luger to serve in the District of Minnesota, where the veteran attorney previously served as U.S. attorney from 2014 to 2017, during the later years of President Barack Obama's presidency. Darden is nominated to serve in the Northern District of Ohio, where she previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2014 to 2019. The White House also announced nominees for the Western and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS