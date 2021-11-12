Michael Cohen Loses Fight For Legal Fees From Trump Org.

By Hailey Konnath (November 12, 2021, 10:54 PM EST) -- A New York state judge on Friday threw out Michael Cohen's lawsuit seeking legal fees from the Trump Organization, finding that the fees former President Donald Trump's onetime personal lawyer was seeking stemmed from his "sometimes" unlawful service to Trump but had nothing to do with the Trump Organization. New York Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen, no relation to Michael Cohen, granted the Trump Organization's motion for summary judgment and dismissed the lawyer's suit for good. Cohen hasn't established that the organization is liable under indemnification agreements, the judge ruled. "In a nutshell, Mr. Cohen's legal fees arise out of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS