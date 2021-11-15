EBA Urges Supervisors To Focus On Firms' Tech Strategies

By Irene Madongo (November 15, 2021, 2:36 PM GMT) -- European financial supervisors should pay special attention to the digital strategies of financial services firms to ensure they are being sufficiently funded and regulated, according to the European Banking Authority's list of top priorities for the sector. When listing regulatory priorities for 2022 on Friday, the European Union's banking regulator said the pandemic has fast-tracked a technology transformation and firms are taking more moves towards offering customers digital services. The EBA said it wants national authorities to focus on digital transformation as a key part of the program, which is designed to inform the planning processes of prudential supervisors and shape...

