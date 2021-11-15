Scammers Targeting Victims Of Banned CFD Biz, FCA Warns

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 15, 2021, 12:34 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s financial services watchdog has warned that clients of a risky investment firm that was shut down by the regulator are being targeted by scammers claiming to be able to compensate them for their lost investments. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that scammers have contacted customers of Finteractive Ltd., or FXVC — a firm that sold risky investments called contracts for differences and that was banned from operating in the U.K. in April — offering to compensate them for swindled cash. The scammers have sent phony emails purporting to come from the City watchdog. They falsely claim that the regulator...

