Mishcon Recruits Private Equity Partner From Dentons

By Irene Madongo (November 15, 2021, 3:27 PM GMT) -- Mishcon de Reya said on Monday that it has hired a private equity specialist from Dentons as a partner in London, in line with its drive to grow its investment markets business. Angeli Arora covers a variety of areas, such as special situations transactions and impact investment, and her experience in international markets will strengthen Mishcon's international offering, the law firm said. Arora has worked as regional leader of private equity, Africa, at Dentons in South Africa, and corporate partner at Akin Gump, which included setting up their Hong Kong office, the company added. Nadim Meer, head of Mishcon private equity,...

