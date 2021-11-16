ADNOC, Borealis Sign $6.2B Deal To Expand UAE Facility

By Clark Mindock (November 16, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austrian chemical company Borealis have inked a $6.2 billion deal to expand a United Arab Emirates polyethylene production facility. The deal, announced on Monday, will allow the companies to produce 1.4 million tons of polyethylene each year, which they said is needed to meet a growing demand across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, where the plastics products are needed for a variety of purposes including in the energy, infrastructure and advanced packaging industries. The deal specifically calls for an investment so the two companies can build out the Ruwais-based facility with a 1.5...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS