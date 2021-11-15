Heineken Adds Southern African Beer Cos. To Form $4.6B Unit

By McCord Pagan (November 15, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Heineken revealed plans Monday to take over two southern African beer companies and buy out a minority segment in its South Africa division, in a series of maneuvers creating a business worth €4 billion (about $4.6 billion). As part of the consolidation, Heineken N.V. has agreed to buy Distell Group Holdings Ltd. for roughly $2.5 billion, as well as pick up its remaining 25% stake in Heineken South Africa from Namibia Breweries Ltd. that values that Heineken unit at about $1.7 billion, according to a statement. Additionally, Heineken is acquiring just over a 50% stake in NBL Investment Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.,...

