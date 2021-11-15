Boies Schiller Hires 3 Founding Partners For Milan Office

By Matt Perez (November 15, 2021, 12:40 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP on Monday announced that three attorneys have joined the firm as founding partners of its new Milan office, along with at least 12 other lawyers at the new European location. Joining the firm as founding partners of the Milan office are Stefano Zonca, Alessia Allegretti and Luigi M. Macioce, who all move over from R&P Legal. Additionally, Boies Schiller has brought on another partner, Giancarlo Morelli, as well as at least 11 other attorneys to the location. "The Milan office gives us a seat in one of the EU's largest economies, and our new colleagues are a...

