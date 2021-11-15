Supreme Court Declines To Enter Flanax TM Fight

By Andrew Karpan (November 15, 2021, 3:44 PM EST) -- For the second time in a decade, the U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won't weigh in on a closely watched trademark fight between Bayer AG and a small American drugmaker over a brand name that the pharmaceutical giant uses in Mexico but not in the U.S. Virginia drugmaker Belmora LLC had taken the case to the justices again in August, in the latest move in the decade-old trademark dispute between the companies that began a few years after Bayer bought the "Flanax" brand name from Roche in a 2005 deal. By then, Belmora already had trademark rights on the name...

