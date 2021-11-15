Riding High: BigLaw Thundering Toward Stellar Fiscal Year

By Aebra Coe (November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- Can you hear that? It's the sound of BigLaw firms making money. A report out Monday reveals that U.S. law firms are experiencing substantial increases in revenue and profits this year, even with an uptick in expenses due to associate pay raises. The industry's surge this year is clear with revenue jumping 14%, lawyer demand increasing 7% and profits shooting up 24% during the first nine months of the year compared to the end of the third quarter in 2020, according to data released Monday by Wells Fargo Private Bank's legal specialty group. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .bythenumbers {...

