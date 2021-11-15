Okla. Coal Ash Rules Lacked Public Input, Enviro Groups Say

By Clark Mindock (November 15, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Environmental groups have asked the D.C. Circuit to vacate federal approvals for Oklahoma's coal ash permitting plan, arguing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated the law by failing to craft sufficient public participation regulations. The groups, led by Waterkeeper Alliance Inc., told the circuit Friday that the EPA's allegedly unlawful approvals for the state's coal ash disposal plant could have lasting impacts to the public's health and access to clean water. They said the state program doesn't require that lifelong permits for coal ash disposal sites be updated to remain at least as protective as federal standards. These deficiencies in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS