NC AG Investigating Puff Bar Over Youth E-Cig Sales

By Emily Field (November 16, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- The North Carolina attorney general on Tuesday said that his office was probing Puff Bar, a company that makes disposable e-cigarettes that have become increasingly popular with minors, the latest development in the state's actions against vaping companies. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said the investigation into Puff Bar's practices was part of a larger statewide investigation into e-cigarette companies' flavors, age verification methods and marketing strategies. The announcement follows a June $40 million settlement with North Carolina by Juul, the first such state settlement to end claims that the e-cigarette company aggressively marketed its products to youths and spurred...

