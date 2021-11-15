Paradigm Launches Blockbuster $2.5B Cryptocurrency Fund

By Elise Hansen (November 15, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- Investment firm Paradigm said Monday it's launching a $2.5 billion venture fund focused on cryptocurrency — one of the largest venture funds to date that bets on the burgeoning cryptocurrency and decentralized finance space. Paradigm's new fund tops a $2.2 billion crypto-focused fund announced earlier this year from Andreessen Horowitz, which at the time touted its war chest as the largest crypto fund yet. Paradigm launched in 2018, and was co-founded by Fred Ehrsam, who helped found cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, and Matt Huang, a former partner at Sequoia Capital. A blog post announcing the fund described the firm's bullish outlook on...

