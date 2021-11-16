Goldberg Segalla Opens Office In SF With 5 Walsworth Attys

By Rachel Rippetoe (November 16, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- Goldberg Segalla LLP has opened its first office in San Francisco with the addition of five new partners from Walsworth-WFBM LLP. Bolstering Goldberg Segalla's new Northern California presence are litigation and trial partners Gabriel A. Jackson, Peter K. Renstrom, Todd M. Thacker, Rosie Badgett and Stephen L. Jenkins, the firm said Monday. The former Walsworth attorneys have experience in litigation involving asbestos and other toxins as well as in environmental and product liability law. The new office is Goldberg Segalla's third in California and 22nd overall. "Our firm's growth strategy is client- and industry-focused," said Chief Operating Officer Christopher J. Belter....

