Chubb Must Remain In Coverage Fight Over Audit Settlement

By Daniel Tay (November 15, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- A policy dispute between Chubb and customers of an accounting services company that Chubb insured will continue, after a Florida federal court ruled Monday the customers can stand in for the company on claims that the insurer misrepresented the extent of the policy's coverage. A Florida federal court ruled that an accounting services company's customers can be substituted for the company in a suit against Chubb. (Getty) A trio of companies that sued Constantin Associates LLP over biased and faulty audits and later settled can be substituted for Constantin in claims against Chubb Insurance Co. of New Jersey, the court said. Constantin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS