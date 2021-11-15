Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chubb Must Remain In Coverage Fight Over Audit Settlement

By Daniel Tay (November 15, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- A policy dispute between Chubb and customers of an accounting services company that Chubb insured will continue, after a Florida federal court ruled Monday the customers can stand in for the company on claims that the insurer misrepresented the extent of the policy's coverage.

A Florida federal court ruled that an accounting services company's customers can be substituted for the company in a suit against Chubb. (Getty) A trio of companies that sued Constantin Associates LLP over biased and faulty audits and later settled can be substituted for Constantin in claims against Chubb Insurance Co. of New Jersey, the court said. Constantin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!