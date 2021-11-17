Attorney Billing Rates Show Racial Disparities

By Sarah Martinson (November 17, 2021, 12:33 PM EST) -- Among attorneys who have the highest billing rates, Asian and white practitioners charge more than Black, Hispanic and Latino lawyers, illustrating possible disparities in how firms treat those practitioners, according to data released Wednesday. CounselLink, a legal billing management platform, found from analyzing more than 20,000 attorney profiles and their hourly billing rates in its database that Asian and white attorneys in the top 90% charge about $1,000 per hour while Black, Hispanic and Latino attorneys in the top 90% charge between $800 and $900 per hour. CounselLink is owned by LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a RELX company, which owns Law360....

