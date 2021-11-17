Gibson Dunn Snares 3 Tax Pros From Morgan Lewis

By James Mills (November 17, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has nabbed a group of three tax experts from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP to join its office in Washington, D.C. Sanford Stark, Saul Mezei and C. Terrell Ussing are all joining Gibson Dunn as partners and will help form the firm's new tax controversy and litigation practice group. Stark will be the co-chair of the group, along with Michael Desmond, who joined the firm earlier this year. "We are delighted to have Sanford, Saul, and Terrell join the firm," Barbara Becker, chair and managing partner of Gibson Dunn, said in a statement. "Their additions are...

