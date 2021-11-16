What To Include In Orders Governing Remote Arbitration

By Matthew Williams and Christina Sarchio (November 16, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- The widespread adoption of remote appearances is among the few silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clients appreciate the reduced travel costs and ease of scheduling witnesses. Judges and neutrals can call hearings with far less notice while still seeing counsel and witnesses face-to-face. And, while some may grieve the lost airline miles, appearing at a hearing across the country no longer requires a day of travel for lawyers. Even when the coronavirus eventually wanes, these advantages mean virtual proceedings are surely here to stay — particularly for contractual arbitration. But, as any practitioner knows, the efficiencies achieved from technology can...

