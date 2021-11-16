Brownstein Hyatt Adds Consultant To Gov't Relations Team

By Adrian Cruz (November 16, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP added an experienced lobbyist to its government relations team as a strategic consultant in Denver, the firm announced. Kachina Weaver joined Brownstein Hyatt on Monday, bringing over two decades of public policy experience running her own advocacy firm, Weaver Strategies. During that time, she had a stint as the deputy legislative director for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, working with his team in areas such as early childhood, health care costs, environment issues and tax reform. She also advised a number of other major players in Colorado state government including former House Speaker Mark Ferrandino. "We're thrilled...

