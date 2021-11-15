Schumer Puts Forward Boies Schiller Partner For NY Court

By Marco Poggio (November 15, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recommended Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partner Anne Nardacci on Monday to serve as a federal judge in the Northern District of New York, where a seat has been vacant for five years, the lawmaker's office said in a statement. Schumer said he was submitting his recommendation to President Joe Biden on Monday. The senator described Nardacci as an attorney dedicated to fighting for transparency and the rights of consumers and to taking on big corporations for wrongdoing. "Ms. Nardacci is an accomplished attorney, with profound integrity, a sharp legal mind, and a passion for the rule of law...

