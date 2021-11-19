Insurance Tips For Mitigating DOJ Cyber Initiative Risks

By Andrea DeField, Sean O’Connell and Geoffrey Fehling (November 19, 2021, 2:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice recently announced its new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative — a plan to prosecute cybersecurity-related fraud through civil actions using the False Claims Act. Fortunately for companies and executives involved in FCA matters, directors and officers, or D&O, and cyber insurance can help defray substantial costs of defense and even liability for settlements of FCA actions alleging failures in cybersecurity procedures, disclosures and controls, like those envisioned by the DOJ's new initiative. What is the Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative? Per the DOJ, this new task force, announced on Oct. 6, "will utilize the False Claims Act to pursue cybersecurity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS