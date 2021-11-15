Village Farms Intl. Buys Majority Stake In Quebec Pot Grower

By Katryna Perera (November 15, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- British Columbia-based Village Farms International Inc. announced Monday it had acquired 70% of Quebec-based cannabis producer Rose LifeScience in a cash-and-stock deal worth roughly CA$46.7 million ($37 million). In a press release, Village Farms said that, through the acquisition, Rose will become the company's operational unit in Quebec and that the transaction will include a 55,000-square-foot cultivation and processing facility in the province. Under the terms of the agreement, Village Farms acquired 70% of all outstanding shares of Rose on a debt-free basis for a combination of cash and approximately 2.4 million common shares of Village Farms, according to the release....

