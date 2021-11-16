Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Michigan Town Ducks Weed Growers' Pot Raid Suit

By Katryna Perera (November 16, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- A Michigan town and several law enforcement officials have escaped a civil suit alleging they conducted an illegal raid on a licensed medical marijuana farm.

The Charter Township of Van Buren, Van Buren police Officer Matthew Raschke and Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Sarah DeYoung won their summary judgment bids Monday and were dismissed from the case. But another Wayne County assistant prosecutor, Mahmoud Awad, was not let off the hook and continues to face a due process claim against him.

In their suit, brothers Ronald and John Hamann and one of their workers, Lisa Hapman, claim that, in May 2015, their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!