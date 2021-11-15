Fed. Judge Blocks Tax Rule For States' COVID Relief Funds

By Asha Glover (November 15, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge on Monday blocked the U.S. Treasury Department from enforcing a federal law preventing states from using pandemic aid to offset net tax revenue reduction, granting a win to a group of states led by Alabama. Treasury has argued that Congress is providing the federal aid to help states recover from the coronavirus pandemic, not to replace a "purposeful decrease" in net tax revenue. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler said a permanent injunction is proper in the case challenging the so-called tax mandate because the American Rescue Plan Act's state tax cut limitation exceeds Congress'...

