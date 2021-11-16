ABA Recognizes 3 LGBT Pioneers With Stonewall Awards

By Ryan Boysen (November 16, 2021, 3:43 PM EST) -- The American Bar Association will honor three trailblazing attorneys for advancing LGBTQ rights at its upcoming midyear meeting, bestowing its 10th annual Stonewall Award on two prominent legal activists and a sitting Washington state Supreme Court judge. Named after the well-known Stonewall riots of 1969, when members of New York City's LGBTQ community militantly protested a heavy-handed police raid on a popular gay bar and thrust the burgeoning gay liberation movement into the spotlight, the ABA's Stonewall Award "recognizes lawyers who have considerably advanced lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals in the legal profession and successfully championed LGBT legal causes," according...

