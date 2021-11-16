Happy Hour Drinks Co. Not Happy With Happi Cannabis Drink

By Sarah Jarvis (November 16, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- A pair of Los Angeles-based drink companies has filed suit against a retailer of cannabis-infused sparkling water alleging its "It's Happi Hour" beverage infringes on three "Happy Hour" trademarks for alcoholic drinks. Big Beverage Inc. and Happy Hour Drinks Company Inc. alleged in their Monday complaint that the Michigan company Happi Co. infringed on three trademarks that Big Beverage owns and licensed exclusively to Happy Hour. The duo said they have expended "substantial resources" in building the marks and their associated goods and services. Cannabis drink maker Happi Co. faces a suit alleging its slogan infringes trademarks held by an alcoholic seltzer...

