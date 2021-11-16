Switzerland Opens Door For SPACs To List With New Rules

By Najiyya Budaly (November 16, 2021, 1:37 PM GMT) -- Switzerland's stock exchange has received regulatory approval to allow special purpose acquisition companies to list starting Dec. 6, the exchange said Tuesday, as it revealed new standards to ensure investors are protected when trading in the blank check vehicles. The Zurich-based SIX Swiss Exchange has said that SPACs will be listed and traded in response to "widespread attention by market participants" as long as they adhere to listing rules. (iStock) SIX Swiss Exchange said SPACs will be listed and traded in response to "widespread attention by market participants." SPACs are blank check companies set up to raise capital during an initial...

