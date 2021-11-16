Trial Opens Over Sham Travel Agency Holiday Refund Fraud

By Richard Crump (November 16, 2021, 2:50 PM GMT) -- A sham travel agency was at the center of a conspiracy to defraud Britain's aviation regulator out of approximately £269,000 ($362,000), prosecutors said on Tuesday at the London trial of five individuals accused of submitting bogus holiday compensation claims. Between 2013 and 2014, 23 fraudulent compensation claims were made for fictitious holidays booked with Star & Key Travel Ltd. to the Civil Aviation Authority under a financial protection scheme, prosecution counsel Andrew Price told the Southwark Crown Court jury. Abdul Patel, 59, Joyce Ngyutin, 49, Kyle Ngyutin, 30, Kamali Ekeama, 60, and Michael Jules, 53, are on trial, accused of conspiring to...

