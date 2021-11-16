LV Issues Rebuke On 'Destabilizing' Offer From Royal London

By Martin Croucher (November 16, 2021, 2:46 PM GMT) -- Liverpool Victoria accused rival mutual insurer Royal London on Tuesday of seeking to "destabilize" a proposed £530 million ($713 million) takeover from a U.S. private equity company, less than a month before a vote on the company's future. The company said that it is "surprised and disappointed" by the timing of last week's intervention by Royal London — the U.K.'s largest mutual insurer — which offered a counter-deal to the one that the LV board has put to its members to ratify. LV said in December 2020 that it had provisionally accepted a takeover offer from Bain Capital Credit after receiving...

