Ireland Must Abide By EU Brexit Extradition Deal, ECJ Rules

By Silvia Martelli (November 16, 2021, 4:00 PM GMT) -- Dublin must abide by the European Union's post-Brexit extradition treaty with the U.K. without having to opt into the agreement, the bloc's top court said on Tuesday in a fight over Britain's efforts to pursue two men arrested in Ireland. The Republic of Ireland does not have to separately agree to the arrest warrants section of the Brexit agreement, even though it previously opted out of related EU legislation, the European Court of Justice said Nov. 9. "The provisions in the withdrawal agreement concerning the European arrest warrant regime with respect to the United Kingdom ... are binding on Ireland," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS