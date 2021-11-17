Employer Vaccine Bargaining Duties After NLRB Memo

By Harry Johnson, Sharon Masling and Richard Marks (November 17, 2021, 3:32 PM EST) -- National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo issued a memorandum on Nov. 10 explaining her view of employers' bargaining obligations in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's emergency temporary standard aimed at protecting workers from COVID-19. According to Abruzzo, any issue involving employer discretion is subject to decision bargaining. The ETS may also trigger effects bargaining obligations for nondiscretionary issues. There is some uncertainty surrounding the ETS. On Nov. 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed its initial stay of the ETS, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit has been selected to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS