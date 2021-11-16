Ellenoff, Ropes Steer India-Focused Tech SPAC's $200M IPO

By Charlie Innis (November 16, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- Cartica Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition vehicle targeting India-focused tech businesses, filed plans Tuesday for a potential $200 million initial public offering, with guidance by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole and underwriter's counsel Ropes & Gray. The blank-check company told regulators it aims to raise about $200 million by offering 20 million units priced at $10 per unit. Each unit consists of a single share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, and unit holders can elect to exchange one whole warrant to buy a share for $11.50, according to Cartica Acquisition's filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

