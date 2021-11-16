Philip Morris Knocks Out Vape Charger Patent At PTAB

By Andrew Karpan (November 16, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has sided with Philip Morris to wipe out claims in a patent owned by R.J. Reynolds' parent company that covers a charging case for vaping devices, finding they are obvious. All 14 claims in a vape-cartridge charging ​​patent granted to RAI Strategic Holdings Inc. back in 2012 were found by the board on Monday to be too obvious for the legal protection of a patent, a ruling that came down a few months after the board mulled the petition lodged against the patent by rival Philip Morris. Philip Morris had filed that petition with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS