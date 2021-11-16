SS&C Tries To Dislodge Vista, Lobs £1.2B Bid For Blue Prism

By McCord Pagan (November 16, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- About seven weeks after agreeing to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for roughly £1.1 billion (about $1.5 billion), U.K. software company Blue Prism said Tuesday it had received interest from SS&C Technologies about a possible £1.2 billion competing offer. Blue Prism said in a regulatory filing that it had received "a preliminary approach" from Windsor, Connecticut-based SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. on Nov. 10 to buy it at £12 per share, after it had agreed to be bought by Texas-based private equity firm Vista for £11.25 per share in late September. Blue Prism, which makes software for businesses to automate day-to-day tasks, said it's evaluating...

