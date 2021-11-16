Exide Bankruptcy Trustee Floats $17M Cleanup Deal With EPA

By Leslie Pappas (November 16, 2021, 2:37 PM EST) -- A trustee for the bankruptcy estate of battery recycler Exide Technologies Inc. has reached an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to allow it a $17 million unsecured claim related to cleanup obligations at a handful of contaminated industrial sites in Oregon and Pennsylvania. The stipulation and agreement filed with a bankruptcy court in Delaware late Monday relates to cost recovery efforts for remediation of the Portland Harbor Superfund Site in Oregon; the Wiley's Bridge Lead Site and Reading Battery and Residential sites in Reading, Pennsylvania; and the Brown's Battery Breaking Superfund Site in Shoemakersville, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Exide filed...

