Ohio Trial Court Pick Tells Sens. He'd Bring 'Fairness' To Role

By James Arkin (November 17, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- A veteran public defender nominated for an Ohio district court seat touted his ability to be "fair and impartial" on the bench as he faced Republican lawmakers' questions about his experience in criminal defense cases during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday. Of the four district court nominees to testify before the committee, Charles Esque Fleming, a three-decade veteran of the Office of the Public Defender, received the majority of GOP scrutiny. President Joe Biden has prioritized nominating public defenders in an effort to diversify the professional background of federal judges. Fleming is nominated to the Northern District of Ohio, as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS