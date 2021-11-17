Lawmakers Hear Calls For Increased Stablecoin Regulation

By Elise Hansen (November 17, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- Digital assets known as stablecoins could help modernize the U.S.' payment system, but stablecoin issuers should also be subject to tighter regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, members of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee heard Wednesday. In a hearing titled "Demystifying Crypto: Digital Assets and the Role of Government," lawmakers heard about the implications of cryptocurrency's rise and weighed the balance between regulation and innovation in the space. A topic that arose frequently was so-called stablecoins, a digital asset whose price is pegged to a fiat currency, such as the U.S. dollar. Stablecoins have been the subject of regulatory debate in recent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS