Pfizer Wants FDA Emergency Approval For COVID Treatment

By Hailey Konnath (November 16, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday it's seeking emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Paxlovid, its experimental antiviral treatment for COVID-19, the same day it announced a licensing deal with a United Nations-backed health organization to expand access to the drug for low- and middle-income countries. Should Paxlovid get the FDA's blessing, it would be the first oral antiviral for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients at increased risk of hospitalization or death, according to Pfizer's statement. The company said that clinical data from its trial demonstrated an 89% reduction in risk of hospitalization or death....

